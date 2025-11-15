KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 15 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have said the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih award they received from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today will motivate them to achieve more success.

Tang Jie said the award was a recognition of their contributions to Malaysian badminton, culminating in becoming world champions.

“Yes, we are very proud to receive this award, and it serves as a source of motivation to achieve even more.

“At the same time, we are grateful for the award and thank His Royal Highness for this recognition,” he told reporters after receiving the award at Istana Iskandariah here.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin conferred state honours and medals of Perak on 205 recipients in conjunction with his 69th birthday celebration.

Among the other awards presented were the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini, Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak, Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini, Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak, Pingat Jasa Kebaktian and Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan.

Meanwhile, Ee Wei said they are currently preparing for the Australian Open in Sydney from Nov 18 to 23.

“At the moment, our focus is on the upcoming tournament in Australia. As for the Los Angeles Olympics, it is still a long way off (2028) for us to assess our prospects and plan our strategy,” she said.

On August 31, Tang Jie-Ee Wei became the first Malaysian pair to win the mixed doubles world title in Paris. — Bernama