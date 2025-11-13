NEW DELHI, Nov 13 — India’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Sumit Nagal said China denied him a visa weeks before he was set to appear at an Australian Open qualifying tournament in south-western Sichuan.

“I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason,” Nagal said on Tuesday in a post to social media platform X.

Nagal, 28, is ranked world number 275. He represented India at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and reached a career-high 68th in 2024.

He lost in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year and the second round in 2024 in his two previous main draw appearances at Melbourne Park.

The week-long Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off begins on November 24. Winners will earn entry into the opening Grand Slam of 2026 in Melbourne.

The tournament said “players should contact the Chinese consulate for information regarding... visa requirements” and could request a letter of invitation.

The tournament did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

When asked about Nagal’s apparent visa denial, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it “hoped the relevant individual will submit application materials according to requirements of the Chinese embassy in India.

“China will, in accordance with rules and regulations, review and issue visas for all athletes including Indian (athletes) coming to compete in China,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

AFP has asked Nagal’s agent for comment.

India and China, which share a contested Himalayan border, resumed direct flights last month after a five-year suspension due to the pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions.

The neighbours and world’s two most populous nations remain strategic rivals competing for regional influence, but ties have eased gradually since a deadly border clash in 2020. — AFP