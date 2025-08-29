ZANDVOORT (Netherlands), Aug 29 — It is simply impossible to avoid Max Verstappen at Zandvoort aan Zee, the seaside resort that hosts the Dutch Grand Prix.

Fans board the “Max Express”, a special train rebranded for the Grand Prix. Leaving the station, the first thing they see is a huge trailer crammed with Verstappen merchandise.

“Dive into the sea of orange” reads a billboard at the entrance to the circuit, a reference to the hundreds of thousands of “oranje”-clad fans cheering on Verstappen, arguably the best globally known Dutch sports star since Johan Cruyff.

But for once, the four-time world champion comes to his home Grand Prix neither favourite for the race, nor in contention for another title.

Like the rest of the grid, his Red Bull has found itself trailing helplessly in the wake of the all-dominant McLaren team this season, with Verstappen cast adrift.

“No, not really,” said the famously direct Verstappen when asked whether he still had goals for this year’s championship.

“Just try to make the best of it.”

Trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by nearly 100 points, even the most ardent Verstappen fan would be hard-pressed to say their man has a realistic shot.

Verstappen has an enviable record at Zandvoort, winning every race there since it was reintroduced to the Grand Prix circuit in 2021 — until last year.

The 2024 edition was a miserable weekend for Verstappen, as he spun his car in a wet practice and trailed in behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in what many in the paddock saw as a potential changing of the guard.

He even suffered the indignity of Norris mocking him, crying out “simply lovely” as he crossed the line — Verstappen’s trademark celebration phrase.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen attends a press conference at the Zandvoort Circuit ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, in Zandvoort on August 28, 2025. — Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP pic

‘Waste of energy’

Ironically, with the pressure off, he appears more relaxed this year, joking around with fellow drivers and joshing with reporters at pre-race press conferences.

Asked how it felt to be coming to Zandvoort as a relative outsider, he said: “It doesn’t make sense for me to be frustrated or be screaming about it, because it’s just a waste of energy.

“I think we just need to look at the car and the operation and how we can move forward in the future and be better. That’s what we are doing currently.”

And if there is one thing the rest of the grid knows from bitter experience, it’s never to write off Verstappen, who has taken the chequered flag on 53 of the 90 Grand Prix races contested between 2021 — his first championship win — and 2024.

Only a stone’s throw from the North Sea coast, Zandvoort is known for its changeable weather and rain is forecast for all three days of the racing weekend—conditions in which Verstappen excels.

“There might be some weather coming in as well. That always creates a bit of chaos, so we just need to see what happens,” said Verstappen with a wry grin.

Certainly his fans are hoping for a “Max miracle”.

Verstappen flags and photos line the beach promenade that takes fans sporting “Max is back” orange t-shirts from the station to the circuit.

Dressed in a Red Bull replica shirt, Verstappen fan Gwenny Somberg said she was praying for rain on Sunday to even up the playing field.

“There’s always a chance with Max,” the 28-year-old software engineer told AFP.

She said the fact other teams have caught up with her hero has actually made Formula One more interesting for her.

“From the moment I stepped into Formula One, Max was winning. Now it feels a bit more realistic and that makes it even more exciting,” she said. — AFP