KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — For national top women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah, stepping onto the court with her partner Pearly Tan is more than just playing badminton — it is a living reminder of the power of unity in a diverse Malaysia.

The 27-year-old said that despite the pressure and challenges of competing on the international stage, their ability to stand by each other in both triumph and adversity has kept their partnership strong.

“I believe giving each other positive and motivating support really makes a difference...being there through both the good and bad days,” she told Bernama.

One of the clearest examples of that bond, Thinaah said, was during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where their partnership was tested but never broken.

“Definitely the 2024 Olympics in Paris. We went through many ups and downs, but in the end, we stuck together and kept supporting each other,” she said.

Although it ended without a medal after losing 11-21, 11-21 to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in the bronze medal playoff, Pearly-Thinaah etched history as the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to reach the Olympic semi-finals, surpassing the Rio 2016 achievement of Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei, who made it to the quarter-finals.

Thinaah credited communication and understanding as the pillars of their resilience, qualities that not only elevate their game but also reflect Malaysia’s spirit of togetherness.

“Listening and communicating are very important. It allows us to share more and better understand each other,” she said.

In a multicultural country like Malaysia, Thinaah believes the lessons from their partnership can inspire Malaysians to embrace diversity and move forward as one.

National women’s doubles players Pearly Tan (right) and M Thinaah (left) pose for a photo with fans during the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2025 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — Bernama pic

She added that every victory carries a collective meaning, extending beyond herself and Pearly to millions of Malaysians who continue to support them.

“It always feels amazing to have the whole of Malaysia behind us... that inspires us to fight for more victories,” she said, expressing hope that their story would leave a legacy that resonates far beyond the court.

“Unity is about how well we can communicate and understand one another, regardless of race or religion,” she added.

Currently ranked world number two, Pearly-Thinaah are regarded as one of Malaysia’s finest women’s doubles pairs.

Since clinching their maiden World Tour title at the 2021 Swiss Open, they have gone on to win three more titles — the 2022 French Open, 2024 Hong Kong Open and 2025 Thailand Open — in addition to capturing the women’s doubles gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. — Bernama