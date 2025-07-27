CHANGZHOU (China), July 27 — Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik reportedly fell short of clinching their maiden World Tour Super 1000 title after losing to Indonesia’s unseeded pair in the men’s doubles final at the China Open.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the world No. 2 Malaysians were beaten 15-21, 14-21 in 35 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou, with the Indonesian duo dominating from start to finish.

Fajar and Shohibul, playing only their second tournament together after returning at the Japan Open last week, delivered a sharp, aggressive performance that left Aaron-Wooi Yik struggling to respond.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Malaysians, who were also runners-up at last year’s China Open, having lost to home favourites Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in the 2023 final.

Aaron and Wooi Yik reprotedly took home US$70,000 (RM295,146) as runners-up, while the Indonesian pair claimed the winner’s purse of US$148,000 (RM624,000).

This was the sixth time Aaron-Wooi Yik reached the final of a World Tour Super 1000 event, but the title remains elusive.