BRUSSELS, July 27 — Lando Norris resisted mounting pressure from his McLaren team-mate and series leader Oscar Piastri on Saturday to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Briton, whose mother is Belgian, shrugged aside concerns over his struggles on Friday to clock a best lap in one minute and 40.562 seconds, beating Australian Piastri by 0.085 seconds as McLaren reeled off a convincing front row lock-out.

It was his fourth pole this year and the 13th of his career.

Charles Leclerc qualified third with a late improved lap enabling him to overhaul defending world champion Max Verstappen’s best effort for Red Bull.

Alex Albon was fifth for Williams ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, Racing Bulls’ rookies Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to make it out of the Q1 session for Ferrari and will start Sunday’s 44-lap race from 16th on the grid in the company of Mercedes’ mercurial rookie Kimi Antonelli, who was 18th with two-time champion Fernando Alonso 19th for Aston Martin.

After victories in Austria and Britain, Norris will be seeking a third consecutive win to overhaul Piastri’s nine-point lead in the title race.

“It was a decent lap and I’m happy,” said Norris. “Everyone was a bit worried after yesterday, but I wasn’t that far off.

“There were just a few little issues we had. I was confident that I could get back to the top.”

Piastri, who had been faster than Norris in Friday’s action, said: “It’s a bit disappointing. The second lap was coming together well and then I made a mistake into turn 14 and I lost a lot of time. The car was very good again, but it’s about fine margins.”

Leclerc said he was surprised by his time.

Really bad

“I didn’t expect it. We thought we were a lot more behind. We thought we had something more in the car with the upgrade, but it was a good lap. It takes time to maximise those upgrades.”

After a masterclass from Verstappen in the sprint race earlier, Red Bull chose to change his ‘skinny’ rear wing to a bigger high-downforce version in anticipation of Sunday bringing heavy rain to the sweeping Ardennes circuit.

Norris found his pace to clock 1:41.010, six-tenths better than the Ferrari, followed by Piastri two-tenths down in second, the pair showing McLaren’s intent under grey skies before a frantic finale during which Hamilton found a late survival lap which was promptly deleted for exceeding track limits.

That left Gabriel Bortoleto 15th for Sauber and eliminated the Ferrari driver along with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, Mercedes’ rookie Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton, and the two Aston Martins of Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Q2 began with everyone on softs and Verstappen fastest, trimming Norris’s time, before Piastri and Norris took over for the opening runs.

The Dutchman chose not to run again, leaving the usual suspects a clear run to the top-10 shootout while the Haas pair Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman exited along with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Hulkenberg and Sainz.

Russell, who was stripped of victory last year because of an underweight car, was first out for Q3, but it was Verstappen again on top before the McLarens flexed their muscle, Norris beating Piastri by 0.189 on their first runs.

Verstappen’s final run on fresh softs was not enough to resist an improved lap from Leclerc as Piastri also failed to improve, leaving Norris to claim pole position.

“Oh my god, that was really, really bad,” said Verstappen, as a rise in track temperature subdued his performance.

“Ideally, of course I would like to at least be P3, but fighting the McLarens will be very hard.”

“The wet around here, it’s always very tricky,” he added. “We have to wait and see how much rain is going to fall.” — AFP