LONDON, July 25 — Striker Neymar said it was hard to control his feelings when he was being insulted, commenting on a heated exchange he had with a fan after his late goal was ruled out and his club Santos suffered a 2-1 defeat that left them in the Brazilian Serie A relegation zone.

The 33-year-old Brazilian, who has had a frustrating time since returning to his boyhood club this year, went over to the stands at the end of Wednesday’s game with Internacional to talk with a fan who appeared to be remonstrating with him.

Videos showed Neymar agitated and gesticulating, then raising a thumbs up as a teammate ushers him away.

“In the heat of the moment, it is difficult to control your feelings when you are unfairly offended,” Neymar posted on Instagram late on Thursday.

“I will never argue with fans when they criticise me on the pitch, because they have the right to say whether I played badly or not, and they have every right to boo me!

“What they can’t do is insult me the way they insulted me...”

Santos had been pushing for a comeback from two goals with Alvaro Martin Barreal scoring a minute into added time. Three minutes later, Neymar thought he had scored with a left-footed shot and celebrated in front of cheering home fans.

But boos rang out across Vila Belmiro stadium as the referee ruled the ball had not crossed the line.

Santos are 17th in the 20-club league, where the bottom four are relegated to Serie B at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player has had a torrid time since returning: sidelined with injury, sent off for a handball and suffering Covid-19.

“On the day the fans think I can no longer help or that I am harming the club in any way, I will be the first to pack my things and leave!” Neymar added in his remarks on Thursday.

“Santos is one of my greatest passions, and as long as I have the strength, I will do my best for this club. I will run, fight, shout, and even argue if necessary to get Santos where it deserves to be.” — Reuters