KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Ipoh-born squash prodigy Jinoreeka Ning Manivannan is away from school most of the time, smashing her way to victory in squash courts.

Yet, the Form Three student at Ipoh’s Methodist Girls’ School excels on both fronts — largely thanks to online guidance.

Her father Manivannan Ramasamy, 54, spends RM1,000 every month to provide her with online tuition so that she can keep pace with her peers and excel academically.

But he spends at least seven to eight times more than that every month to support his daughter’s squash dreams.

Despite not having a formal coach, Jinoreeka is now a rising force in the junior squash circuit — thanks to a training programme designed by Egypt’s squash legend Omar Abdel Aziz.

Since 2023, Jinoreeka has trained face-to-face with Omar in Cairo only eight times — with each trip costing around RM30,000.

But, Manivannan has been paying US$250 (RM1,054) to Omar every month for Jinoreeka’s fitness training sessions, held online four times a week.

“Omar is actually very funny, friendly and is really a good coach,” Jinoreeka told Malay Mail when interviewed recently.

Omar is widely credited for producing three world-renowned squash champions from Egypt: Karim Abdel Gawad (former World No. 1), Tarek Momen (former World No.3) and Hania El Hammamy (currently World No.3).

Jinoreeka became fascinated with Omar’s training style after watching him train El Hammamy — her squash idol — as she loved her aggressive and attacking style of play.

“She has everything. I love her footwork, her squash, and she picks up the ball all the time,” Jinoreeka said in awe.

Manivannan, a former hockey champion who won the 1992 Razak Cup for Perak, now oversees his daughter’s training and accompanies her to training and tournaments abroad.

With squash being a costly endeavour, Manivannan stretches every ringgit that he makes from his restaurant in Ipoh Garden to sustain his daughter’s dream.

“She loves chicken curry. So, I will take the spices to cook for her when we are abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, his wife Toh Chee Kuan holds the fort at the restaurant, churning out Ipoh’s signature dish like Hainanese chicken rice and taugeh (beansprout) chicken.

On weekends, the couple drive down to The Lakeview Club in Subang Jaya for their daughter to spar with other local squash talents.

Jinoreeka Ning (centre) with her mother Toh Chee Kuan (left) and her father Manivannan Ramasamy at The Lakeview Club, Subang Jaya July 19, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

For the sparring sessions alone, the couple sets aside RM1500 every week to cover travel, accommodation and food costs as well as providing financial tokens for her sparring partners.

Yet, Manivannan and his wife have no qualms as they witness their daughter making strides almost every other week now.

Just a week after her second victory in the Asian Junior Squash Championships (Under-15) in early July, Jinoreeka won the Penang International Junior Open (Under-17) title.

Now, she wants to wrest the Hong Kong Junior Squash Open title next month — this time in the Under-17 category. She was the tournament’s Under-15 champion at the 2024 edition.

Her next aim is the 2026 British Open Junior and after that, she wants to represent Malaysia in the 2027 World Junior Squash Championships — but the bigger her dreams get, so does the cost for her parents.

Omar is moving to the United States next year, but he has promised to continue overseeing Jinoreeka’s squash training regimen.

“We are planning to stick with Omar for another three to four years and that means spending another RM40,000 per trip to the US to train under him.

“So, I’m going to start writing for sponsorships,” Manivannan said.

Jinoreeka was part of the Yayasan Sime Darby programme last year and she was offered RM6,000 for her expenses to compete at the Hong Kong Junior Squash Open, but the sponsorship has since ended.

“The Perak Squash Association and Perak chapter of the National Sports Council (MSN) occasionally provide a small financial token for selected international tournaments.

“Jinoreeka was also offered a placement at the Bukit Jalil Sports School last year, but we were reluctant to take it.

“I was concerned that it might upset her consistent performance as she has adapted to Omar’s training regimen.

“The plan is already working well and I don’t want to risk changing it.

“Omar has produced three world champions and it is not easy to pull that feat — and I want Jinoreeka to follow him,” he said.

As for Jinoreeka, she may have picked up the racquet at the age of eight because “it was fun hitting the ball around” but now, she is determined to make history with it.