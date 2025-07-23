QUITO, July 23 — Yasmim scored twice in the first half as defending champions Brazil reached the Women’s Copa America semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Group B rivals Paraguay in Quito yesterday.

Yasmim opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a curling free kick that nestled inside the far post and she doubled Brazil’s lead 12 minutes later with an almost identical effort, catching the Paraguayan keeper off guard once again.

Brazil goalkeeper Lorena produced a superb save to deny a long-range strike from Claudia Martinez before Paraguay’s Camila Arrieta was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on captain Marta.

Brazil made their numerical advantage count with Amanda Gutierres making it 3-0 on the hour mark but a lapse in defence allowed Paraguay to pull one back in the 65th minute through the tournament’s leading scorer Martinez, who notched her fifth goal of the competition.

However, any hopes of a comeback were short-lived as Duda Sampaio restored Brazil’s three-goal lead with a composed finish in the 75th minute.

“I’m very happy for the goals but above all for the result and for the victory,” Yasmim said at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.

“We are very happy for the qualification to the semis. We have many aspects that we know we can improve. We have to keep working and giving our all for this shirt.”

Brazil remain unbeaten in Group B and will face Colombia in their final group-stage fixture on Friday - a rematch of the previous edition’s final.

“Colombia are a very strong team, we know it will be difficult,” Yasmim added.

“This match is like a derby, we have to prepare ourselves in the best way to face them.” — AFP