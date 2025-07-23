KUANTAN, July 23 — The Pahang Sports Council (MSP) has denied involvement in any sales activity, particularly concerning official Malaysia Games (SUKMA) apparel.

In a statement, MSP clarified that it has never appointed any individual or company to sell official SUKMA Pahang apparel via any social media platform, including Facebook.

“We have detected several Facebook posts claiming to sell SUKMA apparel in the name of the Pahang Sports Council,” the statement said.

MSP also advised the public to remain cautious and not be deceived by dubious offers, and to report any relevant information to MSP via its official phone number or email to avoid being scammed.

“All matters related to official SUKMA apparel will only be announced through MSP’s official channels, including its website and verified social media accounts,” the council said. — Bernama