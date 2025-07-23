GENEVA, July 23 — England coach Sarina Wiegman said she felt “many emotions” after her team produced another dramatic comeback to beat Italy in extra time yesterday and reach the final of the Women’s Euro 2025.

“I have many emotions again. I feel relief, I feel happy—it feels a bit surreal but we are here and we are going to the final,” Wiegman said following the 2-1 win in Geneva, secured thanks to a Chloe Kelly goal in the 119th minute.

Italy were seconds away from a shock victory over the defending champions and a place in the final as they led deep into injury time thanks to Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute goal.

But substitute Michelle Agyemang equalised for England in the sixth minute of stoppage time to force the extra period, before Kelly—who had also come off the bench—followed in to score the deciding goal after her penalty had been saved, just as another shoot-out loomed.

“It does feel like a movie. When it finishes like that I am enjoying it but it was a little bit dramatic,” smiled Wiegman.

Her team had already produced a stunning comeback against Sweden in the quarter-finals, when they trailed 2-0 before two goals by Lucy Bronze and Agyemang in the space of three minutes late on forced extra time and they eventually advanced on penalties.

“We know with the players we have in the squad that we can always score more because we have shown that multiple times,” Wiegman added.

“At the end we did it and then we got extra time, and then we got the penalty. We were a bit lucky to score it in the second stage but we are through.” •

Three in a row

England, who saw winger Lauren James come off at half-time with an ankle injury, will now go to Basel for the final on Sunday against either Spain or Germany—they meet in their last-four clash on Wednesday.

It will be a third consecutive major tournament final for the Lionesses, who beat Germany in extra time in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley and then lost to Spain in the deciding game at the following year’s World Cup in Sydney.

“That is what happens when a great team comes together and makes things happen—three consecutive finals playing under an unbelievable manager in Sarina,” said Kelly, the Arsenal forward who got the winner in the 2022 Euro final.

“It is incredible to be part of this special team. I am so proud.” She added: “I can’t believe what has just happened. The belief in the squad, the resilience and the togetherness in this group is just so special.”

Meanwhile, Italy coach Andrea Soncin said he was proud of his team despite the agony of seeing the Azzurre fall just short of reaching a first final since the 1997 Euros.

“It hurts but we are very proud for all that we have done,” said Soncin, who took charge of the team in 2023 and is now eyeing the 2027 World Cup.

“The fact we were just a minute away from the final can be encouraging for us.

“We will need a few days to get over this bitter moment but we will keep growing, and our future goal is to go to the World Cup in Brazil so we are already looking forward.” — AFP