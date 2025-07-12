EAST RUTHERFORD (New Jersey), July 12 — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca admitted yesterday that Club World Cup final opponents Paris Saint-Germain are the best team in the world right now but is hopeful that his side can finish off a successful season by winning the first edition of FIFA’s expanded competition.

“For sure they are a top team in Europe and probably in this moment the best team in the world,” Maresca told reporters at the MetLife Stadium, where Sunday’s final will take place.

“But I think every game can be different. We have maximum respect for them. I really enjoy watching them but at the same time we are here to do our best and try to win the final.”

Chelsea have eliminated Benfica as well as Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Fluminense in the knockout rounds to reach the final at the end of a marathon campaign.

Maresca, who arrived from Leicester City last year, has already led the Stamford Bridge side to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League which brings with it qualification for next season’s Champions League.

In addition to that they won the UEFA Conference League, and now they have a chance to win more silverware — even if they are not the favourites against European champions PSG.

“It has been a great season, and for me the biggest achievement of this season is that exactly one year ago nobody was talking about Chelsea to do with football — it was all about having a big squad and big money, that kind of thing,” Maresca said.

“Now nobody is talking about this — everyone is talking about Chelsea, the way we play, the way we win games, and this personally is the biggest achievement.”

The Italian added that he was optimistic pivotal midfielder Moises Caicedo would be fit for the final after coming off with an ankle injury just before the end of the semi-final against Fluminense on Tuesday.

However, Noni Madueke will not feature in the final as he stood on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal on Friday evening.

“Noni is in contact with a new club. I guess that he is going to leave in the next hours,” said Maresca.

“If players want to leave, in the end it is difficult for the club and for the manager.

“No-one said to Noni he had to leave. Noni decided to leave and if he is happy, we are happy.” — AFP



