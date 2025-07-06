ATLANTA, July 6 — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany expressed his frustration after playmaker Jamal Musiala suffered a horror injury at the Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain yesterday.

The 22-year-old Germany international fell and appeared to suffer a severe ankle injury after an innocuous collision in play with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the French side’s 2-0 quarter-final victory in Atlanta.

Musiala was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Serge Gnabry for the second half.

“I’ve rarely been so angry at half-time, not against my players,” Kompany told reporters.

“There are many things in life that are much more important than this, but in the end, for these guys, it’s their life.

“Someone like Jamal lives for this and he (recently) came back from a setback. And then it happens in the way it happens and you feel powerless.”

Kompany said he wanted his Bayern side to try and find motivation in the injury against the European champions.

“You try and get strength out of it because you want to do it for Jamal,” explained the Belgian coach.

“When I’m sat here next to you now, the thing that gets my blood still boiling at the moment, it’s not the result.

“I understand this is football, but it’s the fact that it happened to someone that, for one, enjoys the game so much, but also is very important for us.

“It didn’t look good... it looks like an ankle injury of some type, but I’m not going to make a diagnosis here.”

PSG players also showed support for the youngster -- one of football’s most promising young talents.

“A shout-out to Jamal Musiala, who suffered a serious injury, it’s something you do not want to see on the field,” PSG defender Marquinhos told DAZN.

“It’s important we talk about Jamal Musiala,” said Achraf Hakimi.

“I want to give my support to him. We hope to see him back on the pitch soon.” — AFP