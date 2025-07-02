LONDON, July 2 — Arsenal bolstered their goalkeeping options on Tuesday with the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for a reported £5 million (RM29 million) fee.

The 30-year-old Spaniard remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history after his £71 million move to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

However, Kepa failed to deliver on that price tag as he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge before spending the past two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth.

He is expected to act as back-up to established Arsenal number one David Raya.

The Gunners reportedly exercised a £5 million buyout clause in a Chelsea contract Kepa signed last year.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the past three seasons but have not won a major trophy since 2020.

“I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it,” Kepa said in an Arsenal statement.

The Spanish international becomes Arsenal’s first signing of the close season.

Martin Zubimendi is also on the verge of arriving at the Emirates from Real Sociedad, while talks are at an advanced stage for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

“We are really happy to have Kepa joining us,” said Arteta.

“He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

“Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us.” — AFP