KUALA NERUS, July 1 — Terengganu FC (TFC) will be led by a corporate figure as chief executive officer (CEO) this season.

Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the state FA has compiled a shortlist of several suitable candidates to lead the club, in line with the full privatisation plan for the club to move towards professional management.

He said the final selection is underway and a closed interview would be conducted next week to select the most qualified and credible candidate to lead the club to greater heights.

“This time we will bring in a corporate figure to manage TFC. We need to fully embrace privatisation for the development of the club.

“We will announce the person as soon as possible, within this month after interviews and approval from the board of directors,” he said when met at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Terengganu Football Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) and the Terengganu Incorporated Group (Trg Inc) here today.

At the ceremony, Trg Inc, represented by Chief Executive Officer Datuk Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed, handed over a sponsorship worth RM1.65 million to support TFC in the upcoming 2025/26 Malaysia League season.

Burhanuddin said the sponsorship in the form of money and services represents a RM150,000 increase from the previous season.

“We believe that the strength of a football team does not solely depend on performance on the field, but also requires corporate backing, professional management and comprehensive community involvement.

“This collaboration is expected to increase brand engagement of government-related company Trg Inc across all TFC platforms,” he said. — Bernama