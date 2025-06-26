LONDON, June 26 — Can anyone stop two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or world number one Jannik Sinner lifting the Wimbledon men’s title?

The two standout players in the world have gobbled up the past six Grand Slams between them, earlier this month playing out a French Open final for the ages.

Novak Djokovic is the last of the “Big Three” still standing, refusing to give up on his dream of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, while Jack Draper shoulders British hopes.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the tournament, which starts at the All England Club on Monday.

Alcaraz-Sinner show

Alcaraz is aiming to become just the fifth man to win at least three straight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic.

Alcaraz, who has beaten Djokovic in the past two finals, arrives at the All England Club fresh from winning Queen’s for a second time, taking his grass-court trophy tally to four.

After defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in Saturday’s semi-final, the 22-year-old Spaniard said “grass-court mode is activated”, a message that will send a shiver down the spines of his opponents.

Sinner, 23, remains the world number one and has impressed since returning from a three-month doping ban, reaching the final of the Italian Open and the French Open, both of which he lost to Alcaraz.

Alcaraz stormed back from two sets down to beat Sinner in an epic Roland Garros final, securing a fifth successive victory against his Italian rival.

Sinner then lost early at the Halle grass-court tournament but does have a strong track record at Wimbledon, reaching the semi-finals in 2023 and the quarter-finals last year.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with ballgirls as he celebrates with the trophy after winning against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in their men's singles final tennis match at the HSBC ATP tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London on June 22, 2025. — AFP pic

Djokovic still eyeing history

Djokovic is still dreaming of putting an exclamation point on his incredible career by becoming the most successful singles player in history.

Currently the Serb is locked on 24 Grand Slams with the long-retired Margaret Court and has not won a major since the 2023 US Open.

He came up short against Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in 2023 and 2024, though he beat his young rival in a captivating Olympic final on clay last year.

Djokovic also has the added incentive of drawing level on a record eight men’s Wimbledon singles titles with the retired Federer, the king of Centre Court.

The 38-year-old, who won his 100th tour-level title in May in Geneva, first lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2011, with his most recent triumph coming in 2022.

The question is whether Djokovic, now ranked sixth in the world, can get past Alcaraz or Sinner at their best — he lost to Sinner in straight sets in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Djokovic may need the current top two to stumble somewhere along the way but it would be foolish to write him off.

Can Draper take on Murray’s mantle?

Wimbledon this week announced plans to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with a statue — showing the esteem in which the retired Scot is held.

The current British men’s number one is Draper, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season, winning his first ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells and reaching the final in Madrid.

The 23-year-old world number four, who has an explosive game, can boast previous wins against Alcaraz and Sinner.

But he has never been beyond the second round at Wimbledon and has only reached one Grand Slam semi-final, at last year’s US Open.

Draper, who lost to Jiri Lehecka in the Queen’s semi-finals, goes into Wimbledon in good heart.

“I’ve really felt the home support all week, it’s a real advantage and it helps drive me on,” he said. “But at the same time, I’ve got a job to do and I’m not thinking about pressures like that.

“I’m going to go into Wimbledon feeling great about myself, and I’ll go in at a position I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid.” — AFP