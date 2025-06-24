KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has drawn up a shortlist of candidates for the posts of Chef de Mission (CDM) and Deputy CDM for the SEA Games in Thailand in December.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohd Norza Zakaria said he would be meeting Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today to discuss the matter before a final decision is made.

“The issue now concerns logistics, as we know the SEA Games will be held in three locations — Songkhla, Chonburi and Bangkok. So I think we will discuss appointing one CDM and a few deputies.

“We will look at three or four personalities, and it will be a combination of an OCM administrator, a former athlete and representatives from the NSAs (National Sports Associations),” he said when met yesterday.

Previously, the National Sports Council (NSC) had urged OCM to expedite the appointment of the CDM, Deputy CDMs and team managers for the Thailand SEA Games.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin explained that early appointments are crucial to ensure planning and coordination can be carried out in a more organised manner, especially with NSAs and other stakeholders.

Norza also hinted that a new design may be used for the national contingent’s official attire at the biennial Games.

According to him, OCM will sit down with the NSC to discuss a suitable outfit design for the national contingent. — Bernama