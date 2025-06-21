PHILADELPHIA, June 21 — Flamengo overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Chelsea 3-1 in their Club World Cup Group D clash yesterday, with second-half goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo, and Wallace Yan securing the Brazilian side’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

Pedro Neto’s early strike had put Chelsea ahead, but the Premier League side squandered several opportunities to extend their lead, allowing Flamengo to stage a stirring comeback.

The Brazilians scored two goals in quick succession through Henrique and Danilo, in the 62nd and 65th minutes, which was followed by Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson being shown a straight red for a nasty studs up challenge three minutes later.

Flamengo wrapped up the victory with Yan’s strike in the 83rd minute.

The result leaves Flamengo on top of Group D with six points from two matches, while Chelsea remain second with three. Esperance de Tunis and Los Angeles FC have yet to register a point, with both sides having a game in hand. — Reuters