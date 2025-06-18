KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — 2024 World Junior Championships doubles finalists Dania Sofea Zaidi and Low Zi Yu have been named in the Malaysian girls team for the upcoming Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC), scheduled to take place in Solo, Indonesia from July 18 to 27.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement today, said the newly crowned Slovak Open champions will be joined by the pair of Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan and Nur Aina Maisarah Hatta, who finished as runners-up at the same tournament.

“The girls’ team will also feature Lee Mun, Oo Shan Zi, Eng Ler Qi, Lim Zhi Shin, Nicole Tan and Nicole Chau,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ category, Razeeq Danial Roslie returns to lead the squad alongside Ayu Fu Sheng, Kong Wei Xiang, Lim Boon Le, Datu Anif Datu Asrah, Loh Zi Heng, Zulwaqqarizal Ahmad, Damien Ling, Shazmir Shahrul and Tan Zhi Yang.

In last year’s edition held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Malaysia secured one silver and three bronze medals. — Bernama