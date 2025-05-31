THE HAGUE, May 31 — Former Netherlands defender John Heitinga has been appointed as the new coach at Ajax, the Dutch club announced today.

The 41-year-old Heitinga returns to the club where he started his career as a player, replacing Francesco Farioli who resigned last week after Ajax’s spectacular title collapse.

He has signed a two-year contract and will be assisted by Marcel Kaizer, who had a brief spell in charge of Ajax in 2017.

Heitinga spent the past season working under Arne Slot at Premier League champions Liverpool. He also had a stint on David Moyes’s coaching staff at West Ham.

“I am incredibly excited to start. The last years in England have done me a lot of good,” Heitinga said in a club statement.

“I’ve been able to develop further alongside David Moyes and Arne Slot, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at two major clubs.

“I’m ready to continue as a head coach and I’m honoured to be given that opportunity at Ajax.”

Ajax suffered a painful end to the season after blowing a nine-point lead with five matches to play, allowing PSV Eindhoven to snatch the league title on the final day.

Farioli revived the fortunes of a team coming off a dismal fifth-place finish in the 2023-24 campaign, but he decided to leave due to “different visions” with the club board.

Former Atletico Madrid, Everton and Fulham centre-back Heitinga retired in 2016 after a brief second spell with boyhood club Ajax.

He played 87 times for the Netherlands but was sent off in extra time in the 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. — AFP