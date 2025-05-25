MADRID, May 25 — Kylian Mbappe virtually wrapped up the European Golden Shoe award with a brace as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on Saturday, on an emotional home farewell to Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric.

The Italian is leaving to coach the Brazilian national team, drawing a curtain on his second spell at the club where he won a 15 trophies during a total of six years in charge.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to coach this club, this team,” Ancelotti told fans at the end of game. “I want to thank, first of all, my dear president Florentino (Perez). It has been fantastic to coach this group of footballers of extraordinary quality. It has been fantastic to share all these moments with you.”

“I also can’t forget every day I’ve spent here,” he added. “I love you very much.”

Madrid fans displayed banners showing their affection for Ancelotti and Modrid and sang both names.

Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is tossed into the air by players at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. — AFP pic

Modric will play at the Club World Cup for Madrid but this was his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was given a guard of honour when he replaced late on.

The Croatian midfielder also returned to the pitch to address fans after the game.

“The moment I never wanted to come has arrived,” he said. “It has been a long journey, but a wonderful one.”

“I have won many trophies, but the biggest one is the love and affection you have given me over all these years. There are no words to thank you for everything you’ve given me over the years. I want to say a phrase that I like a lot: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’.”

He then set out with his family on a lap of honour to end an emotional afternoon for Los Blancos.

It was a profitable one for Mbappe, who scored twice to take the lead in the Golden Shoe standings from Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could yet claim the prize, if he scores four goals against Crystal Palace on Sunday in the final round of Premier League matches.

Mbappe was denied early on by Unai Marrero and then fired another decent opportunity over.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a good save from Sergio Gomez, who should have scored as he ran clean through but his effort was tame.

Pablo Marin handled as Arda Guler tried to flick the ball past him and Madrid were awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe’s poor penalty was saved by Marrero but the French superstar turned home the rebound for his 30th league goal.

Ancelotti brought on Vinicius Junior after an injury to Brahim Diaz, who picked up a knock as Madrid looked to sign off a disappointing season, without winning a major trophy, in style ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid wide man Lucas Vazquez, out of contract this summer after spending his whole career at the club, bar one season on loan at Espanyol, was given an ovation as he was substituted.

Mbappe netted his second after Vinicius teed him up to move six goals clear of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the battle to be La Liga top scorer.

Many at the Bernabeu were in tears when Modric departed late on, embraced by former Madrid midfield partner Toni Kroos on the touchline.

Madrid finish the season second in La Liga, behind champions Barcelona, who also beat them in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals. The champions face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their last La Liga game. — AFP