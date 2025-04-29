KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The national badminton squad maintained their momentum at the 2025 Sudirman Cup by defeating Australia 4-1 in their second Group C match at the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium in China, strengthening their bid for a quarter-final berth.

This follows Malaysia’s 5-0 thrashing of France in yesterday’s opening match, placing them among the top two in Group C. Only the top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Malaysia will wind up their group campaign against third seeds Japan this Thursday.

Today’s match began with the reunited mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, showing strong chemistry as they easily defeated Ricky Tang-Gronya Somerville 21-8, 21-12 in just 27 minutes.

Tang Jie said he was pleased to be back partnering Ee Wei and hopes they can win every match when selected to play.

“Whoever is fielded, we will fight as a team,” Ee Wei said in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Justin Hoh extended Malaysia’s lead with a 21-9, 21-15 victory over Shrey Dhand in the men’s singles.

The 21-year-old said that instead of feeling nervous, he was more excited to test his abilities in a fast-paced match.

K. Letshanaa clinched the tie for Malaysia by defeating Kai Qi (Bernice) Teoh 21-6, 21-8 in the women’s singles, followed by an easy win in the men’s doubles by Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who beat Jack Yu-Frederick Zhao 21-8, 21-9.

However, national women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Carmen Ting were defeated by Gronya Somerville-Angela Yu 15-21, 18-21.

Malaysia’s best achievement at the Sudirman Cup has been reaching the semi-finals three times — in the 2009, 2021 and 2023 editions. — Bernama