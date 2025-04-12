KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were the only Malaysian representatives who made it to the semi final stage of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) in China after beating Indonesian Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the quarterfinals yesterday.

The Malaysians took 30 minutes to beat the Indonesians 21-16, 21-11 and are scheduled to meet home pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang to book a place in the final tomorrow.

Wei Keng-Chang advanced to the semi-finals after beating another Indonesian pair Shohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin 21-19, 21-19 in 42 minutes.

Meanwhile, Malaysians Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani failed to make it to the semi-finals, losing 21-16, 18-21, 22-20 to Chinese pair Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi. — Bernama