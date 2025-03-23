SHANGHAI, March 23 — Drivers and teams assembled on the Chinese Grand Prix grid on Sunday to pay their respects to Eddie Jordan, the former Formula One team owner who died on Thursday aged 76.

A tribute to the flamboyant Irishman’s life was shown on giant screens, recalling some of his best moments on and off the track.

Drivers and teams then led a minute’s applause for Jordan.

Irish band U2’s “With or Without You” played as drivers boarded the open-top buses for the pre-race parade around the Shanghai International Circuit.

Jordan achieved rare success as an independent team owner in the fiercely competitive world of Formula One, winning four grands prix in 15 years in the sport.

He sold his team to Midland in 2005 but remained a prominent figure in motorsport through his work as a TV pundit.

His original team has gone through several incarnations since, including Force India and Racing Point, and now races as Aston Martin.

Aston have painted a shamrock tribute on the cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll with one of the leaves in the shape of a red heart.

Jordan, who had been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer before his death, was also a talented musician.

Footage of him playing the drums he loved was also shown. — AFP