BIRMINGHAM, March 14 – Malaysian shuttler M. Thinaah said she carried off her partner Pearly Tan off the court to prevent further strain to the latter’s ankle, after injuring it during their All England second-round match yesterday.

The Star quoted Thinaah recounting that the injury occurred when they both attempted to reach the same shot in the match against Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Ramadhanti, and Tan’s landing went wrong.

“She just didn’t want to put more strain on her leg. I offered to carry her, and that was the least I could do to help,” Thinaah reportedly said.

“I’m proud that she fought through it, and I tried my best to support and help her,” she said, adding that their physiotherapist and masseuse were assisting in Tan’s recovery.

The duo were close to sealing victory when Tan landed awkwardly after returning a shot, twisting her ankle.

Despite the injury, she pushed through, and the pair secured a 21-16, 21-14 win.

Thinaah emphasised that health was their top priority and recognised Pearly’s determination to continue playing.

“No one wants to get injured. The first thing I asked her was how she was feeling, and she said she just needed a minute.

“At that moment, I knew deep down she wanted to continue playing because we had a significant lead. I couldn’t say much, so I told her, ‘It’s okay, if you want to play, we’ll go on,’ and I supported her all the way,” she said.

Thinaah said Tan is not someone who easily gives up, and she said she knew that her partner would have wanted to stay and finish the match.

Tan’s condition is being monitored as she and Thinaah are set to face Japan’s third-seeded Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the quarter-finals this afternoon.

Also competing in the quarter-finals are Malaysian mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie, who will take on China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Huang Dongping.



