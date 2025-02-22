LONDON, Feb 22 — Ruben Amorim admits David Moyes is doing a better job reviving Everton than the under-fire Manchester United boss has been able to achieve in his short spell at Old Trafford.

Amorim will go head-to-head with Everton boss Moyes tomorrow as he looks to drag United out of their shocking decline.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has overseen just four wins and eight defeats in the Premier League since replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Moyes, who was sacked by United in 2014 after less than a season in charge, has already matched Amorim’s win total in just six league games since returning to Everton in January.

Everton, in 14th place, are above 15th-placed United in the table ahead of the clubs’ final ever meeting at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to a new stadium next season.

Asked why Everton improved their fortunes with a new boss unlike United, Amorim said: “Simple thing. David Moyes is doing a better job than me. It’s quite simple.

“And then small things like winning one game, winning two games, that belief. The pressure is also not the same.

“I don’t know but I think we have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coach of Everton and that’s all. We need to do the same.”

It was a candid admission from Amorim, who has previously acknowledged that Ten Hag and United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, now in charge at Leicester, did better than him at Old Trafford this season.

Moyes was sacked by United after just 10 months in charge following a 2-0 loss at Everton, and a defeat this weekend would increase the pressure on Amorim, whose approach has reportedly left some players unconvinced.

“I don’t feel it in training,” Amorim said. “If you watch our games sometimes you can have that sensation, but I’m not worried about that.

“If they are not convinced, I don’t feel that. It’s my job to change their minds and I’m quite good on that.”

Amorim insists he has no regrets taking a job he had initially preferred to wait for until the summer, allowing him to finish the campaign with Sporting and start afresh.

“I think that is clear, it’s common sense, when you start a season it’s completely different,” he said.

“You have time to think things, to feel the players, to have pre-season, to change things that you feel are necessary in a team, in a squad. That is clear.

“That was the choice, so I don’t want to talk like that. I had my reasons to ask for that and I have the most important reasons to accept the job.

“I knew it will be tough and the risk. I know that but it’s Manchester United and you cannot say no.”

Asked if he ever questioned whether it was the right decision to join United, he said: “No. We make a decision and then we go all the way. Of course sometimes it’s really frustrating.” — AFP