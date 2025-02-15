BERLIN, Feb 15 — RB Leipzig’s top-four hopes took a hit after a scoreless draw at Augsburg yesterday, continuing a poor run in the Bundesliga for the Champions League hopefuls.

Despite boasting an array of attacking talent, Leipzig were unable to break down a stubborn Augsburg, who have now gone six games unbeaten in the league.

Leipzig’s Christoph Baumgartner missed two chances inside the first 10 minutes, but the visitors’ opportunities soon dried up as Augsburg held firm.

Kosta Nedeljkovic, at Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa, had a late chance to snatch all three points, but his header came off the crossbar.

Leipzig, who have not missed out on Champions League football since a sixth-placed finish in the 2017-18 season, have now won just one of their past six games.

Leipzig sit fourth but could fall to fifth if Stuttgart beat Wolfsburg at home today.

Leaders Bayern Munich travel to Bayer Leverkusen today and can go 11 points clear of the defending champions with victory. — AFP