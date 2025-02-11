LONDON, Feb 11 — Global lottery operator Allwyn, a flagship of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek’s KKCG investment group, and Formula One announced a multi-year partnership today that they hoped would tap new audiences.

The deal, between Swiss-based Allwyn AG and the Liberty Media-owned series, has brand awareness as a focus rather than any individual country.

“We have ambitious plans for Allwyn to continue on its successful path of international growth, and this is a significant milestone on that journey,” said Komarek in a statement.

Allwyn last year took over the running of Britain’s National Lottery and also operates lotteries in Italy, Austria, Greece and the Czech Republic as well as interests in the United States.

Chief executive Robert Chvatal told Reuters Formula One appealed through its growing popularity in the United States, with three grands prix on the 24-race calendar, and increasing female fanbase.

He cited the hit Netflix docu-drama series Drive to Survive as another factor and said the partnership would champion community involvement and causes that benefited from lottery funding.

“We take pride as a lottery operator that roughly we reflect the population,” said Chvatal. “Our player base is almost 50-50 men and women.

“Women (are now) more than 40 per cent of the following for Formula One and it all happened in the last four years... and I have to say that this is something which also determined why we decided to partner with Formula One as a series.”

Komarek is also a co-founder, with former F1 race winner David Coulthard, of ‘More Than Equal’ — an organisation seeking the first female F1 champion.

Formula One has not had a female racer since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Media reports in December suggested Allwyn was also lining up a sponsorship deal with constructors’ world champions McLaren but Chvatal would not comment on that.

He ruled out branding being visible in the Middle East, where gambling is barred, and said restrictions at roughly half the races on the calendar were reflected in the deal. No financial details were provided.

Chvatal emphasised that Britain’s National Lottery would play no part in the F1 sponsorship, despite the country being home to most of the 10 teams and providing a fifth of the drivers on the starting grid.

“This is a corporate investment by Allwyn at a group level and is not driven from the UK or funded by the UK business,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the UK.

“But having said that, if the group will be visible in Silverstone... of course it has some sort of a layover impact on Allwyn UK as an operator of the UK National Lottery.”

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the deal reflected a “shared commitment to innovation and celebrating community.

“This partnership also provides new opportunities for both our organisations to connect with broader audiences around the world,” he added in a statement. — Reuters