LONDON, Feb 5 — Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

The Netherlands international, 25, has been rebuilding his fitness after returning to action in November following a 17-month lay-off with injury troubles.

Malacia, a left-back, joined United in a £13 million ($16 million) switch from Feyenoord in 2022 and is contracted at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

“Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia will spend the rest of the 2024/25 season on loan with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven,” United said in a statement.

“After working hard to rebuild his fitness and match sharpness, Malacia returned to action earlier this campaign and the Netherlands international has played eight times under Ruben Amorim.

“It has been agreed that Tyrell will now link up with Peter Bosz’s side in his home country for the rest of this season.”

The move was completed before the closure of the Dutch transfer window on Tuesday.

Malacia’s move comes after struggling United signed Denmark wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce on Sunday. — AFP