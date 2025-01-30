BERLIN, Jan 30 — Bayer Leverkusen have signed Argentina international Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa on a six-month loan, the German club announced yesterday.

The German champions made the move to strengthen their squad with Amine Adli and Martin Terrier out injured, along with striker Victor Boniface reportedly set to leave in this transfer window.

The 28-year-old Buendia departs Villa Park just days after signing a 12-month extension with the Premier League side.

He scored 10 goals in 97 appearances for Villa after joining from Norwich in 2021. — AFP