BANGKOK, Jan 25 — Malaysian teenage muaythai sensation Muhammad Johan “Jojo” Ghazali suffered his eighth career defeat after being outpointed by Colombian opponent Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan in the ONE 170 fight at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last night.

Estupinan claimed victory after three rounds, securing a unanimous decision from all three judges.

Although Jojo was beaten on points, he put up a resilient fight and fell short of his goal to knock out his experienced opponent.

Estupinan extended his impressive unbeaten record to 27 wins with no defeats.

The two traded blows in the fight, with Estupinan going down in the first round and Jojo in the second.

This is Jojo’s second defeat in the ONE Championship series after he was beaten by Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in June last year, bringing his record to seven wins and two defeats. — The Borneo Post