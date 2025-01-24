MILAN, Jan 24 — Juventus signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain yesterday as the France forward seeks playing time away from the French capital.

The two clubs released statements to confirm the deal, which will see Kolo Muani stay in Turin until June 30.

The transfer had been held up because PSG had already filled their quota of players who could be loaned out to foreign clubs at the same time.

However, the confirmation of Kolo Muani’s loan deal being completed follows reports in France on Wednesday that PSG’s Spanish defender Juan Bernat had rescinded his contract with the club and turned a loan move to Villarreal into a permanent transfer.

Kolo Muani, 26, has remained a regular for the French national team despite starting just twice for PSG in the first half of the season.

He has scored just two goals for the French champions since the campaign began, and has played just 78 minutes since the start of November.

Kolo Muani joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported 90 million-euro ($93.7m) transfer at the start of last season and netted nine goals in 40 appearances in his first campaign in Paris.

His move to Turin will boost Juve’s forward line which has been hit with injuries.

Thiago Motta’s team have had to play without a recognised striker in recent fixtures, and were toothless in a 0-0 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Juventus are currently fifth in Serie A and travel to leaders Napoli on Saturday.

Kolo Muani will be welcomed into the fold at Juve by fellow Frenchmen Pierre Kalulu and Khephren Thuram, the latter the son of World Cup and European Championship winner Lilian who won two league titles at Juve. — AFP