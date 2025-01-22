LONDON, Jan 22 — Aston Villa announced yesterday they have signed defender Andres Garcia from Spanish side Levante for a reported initial fee of about £6 million ($7.4 million).

The 21-year-old, who can operate at right-back or further forward, was a youth player at the Segunda Division club before breaking into the first team, and has scored three times this season.

Villa did not disclose the fee or the length of the contract.

Garcia is Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for £19 million.

Winger Jaden Philogene left the club to join relegation-threatened Ipswich for a fee of about £22 million.

Unai Emery’s Villa are eighth in the Premier League and fifth in the 36-team Champions League table ahead of their match against Monaco on Tuesday. — AFP