LONDON, Jan 18 — Tony Mowbray was named as coach of English second-tier side West Brom for the second time yesterday and handed the mission of steering the club back to the Premier League.

Mowbray, 61, replaces Carlos Corberan who left the club to take charge of Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia in December.

West Brom currently sit seventh in the Championship, just one point off the play-off places.

Mowbray took West Brom to the Championship title in 2008 and spent three years at the Midlands club until 2009.

Since leaving, he has managed Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry, Blackburn, Sunderland and Birmingham.

“Tony has a wealth of experience across British football and shares our vision for the football club,” West Brom chairman Shilen Patel said.

“I’m thrilled he is our new head coach and we are excited to welcome him back to write a new chapter in his Baggies story with his unwavering desire to compete and win.” — AFP