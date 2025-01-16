LONDON, Jan 16 — Virgil van Dijk has played down suggestions that Premier League leaders Liverpool are having a wobble after they drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest to stay six points clear at the summit.

Diogo Jota came off the bench to earn a point at the City Ground on Tuesday, cancelling out Chris Wood’s early opener, but the Reds were unable to find a winner despite creating numerous chances.

Arne Slot’s men, chasing a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title, still have a comfortable cushion at the top of the table despite winning just three of their past seven league games.

They also lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final last week.

Forest are their nearest challengers in the league ahead of third-placed Arsenal’s match against Tottenham yesterday.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk said recent results were due to the strength of the opposition, rather than their own failures.

Asked about his side’s disappointing run, which included a 2-2 home draw with lowly Manchester United, he said: “So we are in a crisis now?

“It only confirms the Premier League is a very tough league where you play against opponents who are very good.

“Every game is tough. We have to find a way to win and I think if we play like we did in the second half and keep fighting, keep trying, keep finding opportunities then I am very confident we will score goals as well like we have been doing all season.”

Liverpool have lost just twice in all competitions during Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield and are still in the hunt for all four trophies.

“We have been outstanding the whole season with everything we have been doing,” said Netherlands international Van Dijk.

“In games sometimes things don’t always go your way. That’s life, that’s part of being a football player.

“We can’t be perfect all the time but all the hard work we have put in so far should give us the confidence to go out there and show who we are.” — AFP