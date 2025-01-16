KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 16 — Police will mobilise 400 officers and men to provide security throughout the first semi-final match of Malaysia Cup at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA), Gong Badak, tomorrow night.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said this was to ensure smooth traffic around the stadium as well as the match between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) which is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of spectators.

He said police would conduct strict checks at the stadium entrance to ensure spectators are not carrying dangerous items or equipment.

“As a security measure, body and bag checks will be carried out by officers before the entrance and after entering the stadium.

“Spectators are not allowed to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, flares, helmets, water bottles, lighters, any objects and sharp weapons such as iron, knives, sticks and so on. The ban also includes loudspeakers and blowers that make noise,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Azli said the public is also reminded not to park vehicles and block the road or path at the main gate (grand stand) of SSMZA.

According to him, any form of procession or assembly, before, during or after the match, is also not allowed to avoid incidents of fighting or provocation.

“The police will take strict action against any party that tries to cause chaos and commotion.

“Come support your respective teams in a respectful and sportsmanlike manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, TFC via its official Facebook page announced that 4,000 tickets have been sold out while physical ticket sales have started since 10 am this morning at SSMZA.

TFC chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas said the management would also tighten checks at the entrance to prevent the issue of selling fake tickets.

According to him, this is also to monitor illegal entry which causes the number of spectators to exceed capacity.

“The management will place observers at each entrance to the stadium. This measure had to be taken since many entered illegally, causing spectators who bought tickets to not be able to get seats,” he said.

He said in conjunction with tomorrow’s match, TFC would also organise various activities including souvenir sales and exhibitions during the match. — Bernama