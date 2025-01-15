MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Former Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down today to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the birth of her daughter in 2023, gaining a “little revenge” for defeat at the US Open.

The Japanese star, who won in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, dropped the first set against 20th seed Karolina Muchova before winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

It was her second three-set examination in two days after being pushed all the way by Caroline Garcia in the first round.

“Honestly, it took everything,” Osaka said when asked how she turned the match around.

“I felt like I left everything I had on the court. I could have done better, but just to be back on these courts... It really makes my whole year.”

The Czech Republic’s Muchova was victorious when the pair last met, at the 2024 US Open, and she was out of the blocks quickest, sweeping to the first set in 32 minutes.

Osaka hit back with a double-break before closing out the second set with a rapid service game.

Osaka continued to improve against a dangerous opponent who made the semi-final in Melbourne four years ago.

The former world number one Osaka, on the back of some blistering groundstrokes, struck the first blow in the decider as she broke for a 3-2 lead.

A searing backhand winner down the line saved a break point in the next game and another consolidated her advantage at 4-2.

A second break sealed the match in 1hr 57min to set up a third-round clash with Belinda Bencic of Switzerland for a place in the last 16.

“It means a lot, she’s an incredibly difficult opponent for me to play,” said Osaka of Muchova.

“She crushed me in the US Open when I had my best outfit ever,” she laughed. “I was so disappointed. I was so mad.

“This was my little revenge.” — AFP



