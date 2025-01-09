KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Two national men’s doubles pairs made a statement at the 2025 Malaysia Open, both booking spots in the quarter-finals at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi continued their fine form, securing a hard-fought 23-21, 16-21, 21-18 win against South Korea’s Jin Yong and Kang Min Hyuk.

The victory follows their impressive upset of Indonesia’s World No. 4 pair Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto yesterday, marking their second consecutive major win.

They will now meet either India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty or fellow Malaysians Tan Wee Kiong-Nur Azriyn Ayub in the next round.

Meanwhile, Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun put in a dominant performance, dispatching Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan 21-15, 21-13 in just 31 minutes.

This victory marks their first-ever appearance in the Malaysia Open quarter-finals.

Next up, Wei Chong-Kai Wun will face either Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard or French duo Toma Junior Popov-Christo Popov for a spot in the semi-finals.