LONDON, Jan 8 — Manchester United will consider serious offers for any member of Ruben Amorim’s squad, including previously untouchable players Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund.

According to a report in The Guardian, while the club is not actively looking to sell the trio, there is an acknowledgment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe that United’s track record in player sales has been subpar.

With financial constraints due to profitability and sustainability regulations, outgoing transfers have become crucial to effective squad management.

Credible bids for Mainoo, Garnacho, Højlund, or other players — such as recent signings Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Joshua Zirkzee — will be entertained.

However, any potential sale would depend on the specifics of the offer and its alignment with the club’s strategic goals.

Under former manager Erik ten Hag, Mainoo, Garnacho, and Højlund were deemed unsellable.

While they remain integral squad members under Amorim, offers for them are no longer categorically dismissed.

Given United’s financial situation, selling homegrown players like Mainoo and Garnacho could provide a significant financial boost, as their transfers would count as 100 per cent profit under PSR rules.

Amorim, who took charge in October, continues to reshape the squad to fit his 3-4-3 system, focusing on signings aligned with his tactical vision.

Mainoo, in particular, has drawn interest from Chelsea.

While no formal move has been made, the London club is monitoring the midfielder as it prioritises defensive reinforcements, including a potential buy-back of Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace.

Mainoo, who signed a contract in February 2023 reportedly worth £20,000 (RM112,000) per week, could see his representatives leverage Chelsea’s interest to negotiate an improved deal.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in United’s 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last season and featured prominently for England during Euro 2024, starting the last four matches, including the final.

Elsewhere, Casemiro, who remains one of United’s highest earners, is reportedly being monitored by Saudi Arabian clubs.

However, no firm offer has materialised for the Brazilian midfielder, who turns 33 next month and is contracted until 2026.