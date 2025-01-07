KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — National men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia will not be in action any time soon, having withdrawn from all tournaments throughout this month.

Based on the player list released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on the bwf.tournamentsoftware.com website, the world number six Lee is definitely out of next week’s India Open (Jan 14-19).

The 26-year-old has also pulled out of the 2025 Indonesia Masters, which is scheduled to be held at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta from Jan 21-26.

Earlier, Lee had withdrawn from the BWF World Tour 2025 season opener, the six-day Malaysia Open, which began today at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

According to a statement posted by Team LZJ in a social media post on Friday (Jan 3), the 2024 Paris Olympic Games bronze medallist has not fully recovered from the right ankle ligament injury sustained during the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China last month. — Bernama