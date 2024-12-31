KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today ended a long standing question when it announced former Canadian national player, Robert Douglas Friend as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the national team.

FAM in a statement announced that Friend or better known as Rob Friend, who is described as the main leader in the new organisational structure for the Harimau Malaya squad revolution, will officially begin his duties at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, next month.

“He (Rob Friend) is heavily involved in leading the establishment and strategic development of the club, the development of the stadium and training centres, overseeing all aspects of the club’s operations, player purchases, the appointment of coaching staff, sponsorship negotiations and financial management which has led to a significant increase in the value of the club involved.

“His various experiences as a player as well as in the fields of management and administration are hoped to be able to provide a new injection in managing the planning and programmes involving the national team, especially the senior and U-23 squads during this initial period,” according to the statement.

At the same time, FAM explained that Rob Friend will also ensure that the new organisational structure will be equipped with quality and experienced workforce in various aspects needed to provide a strong national team.

Originally from Rosetown, Saskatchewan, Rob Friend, who will be 44 years old next month, comes with an impressive portfolio through his involvement in the field of football management and administration after he retired as a player in December 2014.

He started as a managing partner at DRG Investment Group, a real estate investment and management company from 2014 until now.

From 2017 to 2021, he became the founder of Toca Football Canada, a football-specific training technology and left when the company’s capital increase reached US$150 million (RM670 million).

He is also a managing partner at SixFive Sports Fund, an investment body in professional football and infrastructure through club ownership, stadiums and training facility development starting from 2019 until now.

Among his biggest involvements is as one of the co-founders of the Canadian professional football league, the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and successfully increasing the value of the league from US$0 to US$300 million (RM1.34 billion) within six years.

In addition, he has led the top management and administration of two clubs that play in the CPL, namely as CEO and co-founder of Pacific FC from 2019 to 2022 and as president and co-founder of Vancouver FC from 2022 to the present.

Meanwhile, as a player, Rob Friend, who plays in the attack, has represented German clubs Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and 1860 Munich as well as the American club, LA Galaxy.

At the international level, he has made 32 appearances for Canada from 2003 to 2011.

For the record, on December 16, FAM announced Peter Cklamovski from Australia as the national head coach and Mohd Nafuzi Zain as the head coach of the national U-23 squad effective tomorrow. — Bernama