MUNICH, Dec 22 — Benjamin Henrichs will be out for several months after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in his right foot during Friday’s 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich, his club RB Leipzig said yesterday.

Germany’s Henrich, who collapsed on the field away from play and was carried off on a stretcher, will undergo surgery tomorrow, the Bundesliga club said.

“The defender underwent examinations on Saturday to confirm the diagnosis,” Leipzig posted on X. “Come back stronger, Benny!”

Fourth-placed Leipzig will host Werder Bremen after the winter break on Jan 12. — Reuters