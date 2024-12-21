KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended former Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren and former National Sports Institute (ISN) performance analyst Jerry Gan over betting violations and match-fixing.

In a statement yesterday, BWF said Daren was found guilty of participating in betting activities in 2018 and obstructing investigations by withholding information about badminton matches, starting in 2021.

The Independent Hearing Panel (IHP) issued its decision on Nov 15.

Meanwhile, Jerry admitted to betting and failing to report Daren’s involvement in the activities.

“Evidence also revealed several years of involvement in these illegal activities from phone records, financial documents and chats.

“Therefore, the BWF has proposed a 12-month suspension for Daren and a three-month suspension for Jerry,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the hearing, held on June 6-7, determined that Daren had placed bets on badminton, owned or controlled betting accounts, and deliberately concealed information from the BWF (and the Panel) as such information would not have been favourable to his defence, and chose not to provide direct evidence before the panel.

The panel also had no doubt that Daren had placed bets on the badminton event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. — Bernama