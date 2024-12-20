PARIS, Dec 20 — New Zealander Liam Lawson will race for Red Bull alongside world champion Max Verstappen next season after the decision to drop Sergio Perez, the Formula One team confirmed yesterday.

Lawson, 22, who joined the Red Bull Junior Programme five years ago, steps in after just 11 grand prix over two seasons for the team.

The announcement comes a day after Perez said he had agreed a termination deal following a disappointing season by the Mexican. He spent four seasons with the team.

“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old,” Lawson said.

“I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”

Lawson, who has earned three top-10 finishes so far in his fledgling F1 career, steps up from Red Bull’s sister team RB.

"I’m delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the Team in 2025,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Racing Bulls (RB) have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.”

Lawson made his debut in F1 at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

He impressed after replacing Ricciardo on a permanent basis for the final six races of the 2024 season, and was preferred for promotion over fellow RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far,” Lawson added.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.”

Lawson’s three points-scoring performances saw him finish ninth on each occasion in Singapore (2023), the United States (2024) and Brazil (2024). — AFP