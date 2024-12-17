KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Konami eFootball™ has announced its partnership with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), marking a significant milestone for the national team’s presence in the virtual football world.

This collaboration introduces the Malaysian National Football Team (Harimau Malaya) to eFootball for the first time. Fans can now play as their national team, featuring homegrown talent, and compete in the global eSports arena.

The partnership also brings a series of exclusive campaigns aimed at further engaging Malaysian fans through interactive events and competitions.

Konami Managing Director Michio Takahashi highlighted the partnership’s goal of connecting football fans worldwide.

“This partnership offers eFootball players a unique opportunity to connect with and represent the pride and passion embodied by Harimau Malaya on the global stage,” he said.

To celebrate the collaboration, Konami eFootball has introduced an EPIC-status card for former Malaysian footballer Safee Sali.

The card, part of the “Harimau Malaya Stars” series, honours Sali’s contributions to the sport. Sali expressed pride in the recognition, encouraging fans to play as Malaysia’s national football heroes, including Arif Aiman, Dominic Tan, and Paulo Josué.