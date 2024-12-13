KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Lee Zii Jia’s hopes in the World Tour Finals came to a heartbreaking end on Friday (December 13) after the men’s singles shuttler was forced to retire due to an injury against China’s Li Shifeng in their final Group A match.

Zii Jia, ranked No. 8, had already secured a place in the semi-finals following impressive victories over Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, according to a report published in The Star today.

The 26-year-old looked set for a third consecutive win, taking the first game 22-20 and leading 13-5 in the second when he fell awkwardly and injured his right ankle while trying to retrieve a drop shot in Hangzhou.

Despite receiving treatment, Zii Jia was unable to continue and had to retire, resulting in the nullification of his previous group victories under the tournament rules.

It marked a disappointing conclusion for Zii Jia, who was playing in his final tournament under coach Wong Tat Meng.

In contrast, there was better news for men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

The independent duo secured their place in the semi-finals by defeating Taiwan’s two-time Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin 24-22, 21-12 in their Group A match.

This win followed their earlier victory over Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan.

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today reported that Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will meet Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi in their final Group B tie later tonight.

A win will place them at the top of the group and in an all Malaysian semi-final against Sze Fei-Izzuddin.