KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei opened their Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals campaign on the right foot after defeating compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the opening match of Group B in Hangzhou, China today.

In the match held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, both pairs displayed balanced play at the beginning of the game but Tang Jie-Ee Wei was more in control to win the first set 21-14 over the world’s 10th ranked pair.

After losing in the opening set, the Soon Huat-Shevon came back strongly in the second set to win 21-10 over the world’s number eight pair.

In the deciding set, Soon Huat-Shevon however failed to maintain the pace of the game and were defeated 14-21 in a 50-minute battle.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will continue the fight in Group B against Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia, in the second match tomorrow. — Bernama