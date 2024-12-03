LONDON, Dec 3 – After 13 matches into the 2024/25 Premier League season, Arsenal and Chelsea share identical match records — but the Gunners sit second while its blue London rivals are in third.

Both clubs have 25 points, with seven wins, four draws, and two losses. They have also scored 26 goals and conceded 14. According to Premier League rules, this should mean the teams occupy the same position.

So why is Arsenal above Chelsea? To put it simply: Positions are determined by points won, goal difference, and goals scored — in that order

Arsenal and Chelsea currently share the same second spot

Alphabetical order was used to illustrate the two in the list

However, a different rule will be used at the end of the season

As explained by the Premier League, Rule C.7 of the Premier League Handbook states that:

“If any two or more Clubs have scored the same number of points, have the same Goal Difference and have scored the same number of goals in League Matches in the Competition during that Season, they shall be deemed to occupy the same position in the League Table”.

However, it said that “as with the Premier League table at the start of the season, where all teams have zero matches played, zero points, zero goals scored or conceded, the 20 teams have to be organised in the table through some process and alphabetical order is used”.

This explains why Arsenal are ranked above Chelsea. Historically, Arsenal also started the season at the top due to its name, a practice dating back to its decision to change from “The Arsenal” in 1914 (it was previously known as Woolwich Arsenal).

However, the situation will be different at the end of the season when final standings are determined — affecting titles, European qualifications, and relegations. Alphabetical order plays no role in this process.

Rule C.17 explains that ties are first broken by head-to-head records, followed by away goals in those matches. If teams remain tied, a playoff at a neutral venue is held.

Given the current tight standings — with only seven points separating second from 13th — will this season see the league’s first playoff?

For now, Arsenal’s historical decision to simplify their name continues to work in their favour, even in the small quirks of the Premier League rankings.