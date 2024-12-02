KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysian squash legend Datuk Nicol David, was inducted into the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame in Hong Kong, yesterday.

Nicol is only the third member of the PSA Hall of Fame, which was launched earlier this year to recognise the achievements of the sport’s most influential figures, both past and present.

In a post on her Instagram, she dedicated the achievement to her parents, coaches and Malaysia for being her ultimate support throughout her career.

“Inducted in the Hall of Fame, today (yesterday) is a very meaningful day. I was reflecting on this honour for the last few weeks and what it means to me and i think this officially shows me that I made history which is something I always struggle to believe.

“I think after this, I can rest assured that I did everything I could do in my career,” she said.

The 41-year-old is considered one of the most successful squash players of all time, winning eight world championships, five British Open titles and bagged gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Games.

Nicol, who turned professional in 2000, was voted as the greatest female squash player of all time in a PSA poll in 2018, besides being ranked world number one first for 109 consecutive months.

Meanwhile, in the same post she said her biggest mission now is all about her foundation, Nicol David Organisation, to support children, families and communities in Malaysia.

“Hope that one day that these efforts will be also recognised in Malaysia and the world,” she said. — Bernama