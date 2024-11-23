PETALING JAYA, Nov 23 — National mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, who delivered a sensational comeback in their China Masters quarter-final match yesterday, were unable to advance further, falling in this morning’s semi-finals.

The world No. 10 pair were outclassed by Chinese top seeds Feng Yan Zha-Huang Ding Ping, losing 18-21, 13-21 in a 45-minute battle in Shenzhen.

The Chinese duo have now defeated the Malaysians four times in their six match-ups.

Despite the loss, Tang Jie-Ee Wei have secured their spot in the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, next month. Ranked fourth in the qualifiers, they are among the top eight pairs eligible to compete in the season-ending tournament, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Their remarkable journey to the semi-finals included a historic comeback yesterday, when they edged past China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in the quarter-finals. Trailing 6-20 in the second game after losing the first 14-21, they staged an extraordinary recovery to win 23-21, before clinching the deciding game 21-16.

The Chinese Masters final will see Feng Yan Zha-Huang Ding Ping face the winners of the other semi-final, which pits Malaysia’s surprise pair, Hoo Pang Ren-Cheng Su Yin, against Hong Kong’s Wang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei join several other Malaysian shuttlers in qualifying for the World Tour Finals, including Lee Zii Jia, doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, and women’s duo Pearly Tan-M Thinaah.

The Tour Finals offers a total prize pool of US$2.5 million (RM11.1 million), with US$210,000 (RM937,500) for doubles champions across all categories.